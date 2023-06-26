June 27



1977 -- The foreign ministry delivers a letter of protest to Washington over the wiretapping of the office of President Park Chung-hee by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency. The agency was investigating an allegation that a South Korean lobbyist paid bribes of up to US$1 million to high-level U.S. politicians at the behest of the South Korean president, who did not get along with his U.S. counterpart, Jimmy Carter.



2005 -- South Korea's Kim Ju-yun wins the U.S. Women's Open, becoming the third South Korean golfer on the LPGA tour to claim a major title. The 23-year-old finished with a 3-over par 287 to win the tournament at Cherry Hills Country Club in Colorado by two strokes. It was her first time competing in the U.S. Women's Open since she debuted on the U.S. tour in 2000. The only other Koreans to win a women's golf major were Grace Park and Pak Se-ri.



2010 -- South Korea and the U.S. agree to delay the transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON) to Seoul until 2015 under a deal reached at a summit between President Lee Myung-bak and President Barack Obama. In 2007, the allies agreed that the wartime OPCON would be transferred on April 17, 2012. The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Seoul asked for the delay.



2010 -- South Korea's first geostationary ocean weather satellite lifts off from Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology said the Chollian communication, ocean and meteorological satellite blasted off from French Guiana on an Ariane 5-ECA rocket at 6:41 a.m. (Korean time).



2013 -- President Park Geun-hye holds summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. The two leaders agree that a nuclear North Korea is unacceptable "under any circumstances" and that ending its atomic program serves the national interests of the two countries.



2017 -- Suh Yun-bok, who won the 1947 Boston Marathon with a world record time, passes away of natural causes. He was 94 years old. Suh became the first Asian champion of the Boston Marathon in 1947, setting the then world record with a time of 2:25.39.



2019 -- President Moon Jae-in holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Osaka, Japan, one day before the opening of the Group of 20 summit.

