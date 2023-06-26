Ateez reaches new peak on Billboard 200 with 'The World Ep. 2: Outlaw'

SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Ateez's latest EP, "The World Ep. 2: Outlaw," has landed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, marking its highest-charting entry yet.

The six-track album had earned 105,500 equivalent album units in the United States since its release on June 16, including 101,000 units of album sales, Billboard said in a chart preview Sunday (U.S. time). The latest chart will be released Tuesday.

This marks the band's highest-charting record yet and the third top 10 entry of its career.



view larger image K-pop boy group Ateez performs during a media showcase for its ninth EP, "The World Ep. 2: Outlaw," at KBS Arena in western Seoul on June 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S., measured by equivalent album units comprising physical album sales and other digital sales records.

Debuting in 2018, the eight-piece group has been known for its intense stage performances and unique music style.

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)