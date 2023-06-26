LG Chem begins mass production of single crystal cathodes

By Kim Seung-yeon

SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd. said Monday it has begun mass production of a next-generation high-nickel cathode material made with a single crystal structure that enhances the power of electric vehicle batteries.

The first output of the single-crystal cathodes will be delivered to clients from its Cheongju plant, starting in July, the chemical company said in a release. Cheongju is located 112 kilometers south of Seoul.

LG Chem plans to expand the single-crystal cathode production lines to its factory in the southeastern city of Gumi, with the aim of producing 50,000 tons a year.

Single-crystal cathode materials are made with various metals, such as nickel, cobalt and manganese, into a one-body structure, regarded as a key solution to improving the lifespan and capacity of next-generation batteries.

Cathodes are a core component that determines the power of lithium-ion batteries and account for about 40 percent of battery production costs.

Conventional cathodes have a polycrystal structure consisting of metal particles aggregated into smaller clusters, often creating fissures as charging and discharging are repeated. The cracks can cause gas to form and gradually decrease the battery's lifespan.

Single-crystal cathodes increase the energy density in the battery, eventually making an EV perform better by more than 10 percent, LG Chem said.

LG Chem is starting off with a 2:8 ratio in the single-crystal and polycrystalline proportions, respectively, and plans to upgrade the cathodes to a 100 percent single-crystal structure in phases.

Single-crystal cathodes will be used in pouch and cylindrical cells, including the next-generation 46-millimeter-wide, 80-millimeter-long cylindrical batteries, the company said.



view larger image This photo shows LG Chem Ltd's cathode plant in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, 112 kilometers south of Seoul, on June 26, 2023, as provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr

(END)