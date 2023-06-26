(LEAD) Justice Party leader launches hunger strike to protest Fukushima water release

(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; RECASTS throughout with more details; CHANGES photo)

SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- The leader of the minor opposition Justice Party went on a hunger strike in front of the Japanese Embassy on Monday to protest Tokyo's plan to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.

During a press conference to launch the strike, Lee Jeong-mi said she decided to fast because the government "remains silent when the release of the nuclear contaminated water is imminent" at a time when some 84 percent of South Koreans are opposed to the release.

"People engulfed in anxiety are lamenting and wondering just where our country is," she said.

She went on to accuse President Yoon Suk Yeol's administration of acting like a "parrot" of the Japanese government and merely repeating Tokyo's stance on the release.

"We could no longer watch our government go along with the lies of the Japanese government. The lies from our 'parrot-like' government are the real horror story," Lee said.

Lawmakers from the minor opposition Justice Party, including its leader Lee Jeong-mi (3rd from L), speak at a press conference opposing Japan's planned release of wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, on June 26, 2023.

Saying that there's growing discontent with the release plan in Japan as well, Lee said her party could work with Japanese civic groups and opposition parties to convince Japanese people to oppose the plan and ultimately pressure Tokyo to rethink discharging the radioactive water into the ocean.

"This hunger strike will become a flare for gathering such public opinions. We will deliver the rational and fair voice of the citizens of South Korea," she said.

Rep. Kang Eun-mi of the Justice Party also said in a radio interview that she was surprised to see a stronger-than-expected disagreement against the plan among Japanese lawmakers and civic groups when she made a protest visit to Japan last week.

Lee's hunger strike will continue for an indefinite period, and will be accompanied by other Justice Party lawmakers and members in a relay. The party also plans to launch a nationwide campaign against the release, she said.

