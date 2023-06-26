The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



-----------------

Presidential office in emergency response mode as monsoon starts

SEOUL -- The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol is working in emergency response mode to monitor possible damage from the annual monsoon season, which began over the weekend, an official said Monday.

Heavy rains soaked the nation overnight, with the capital area and other inland regions receiving 10-20 millimeters of rain per hour as of 7 a.m., according to the national weather agency.



-----------------

N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'

SEOUL -- North Korea's foreign ministry on Monday accused Seoul and Washington of pushing tensions to "the brink of a nuclear war" akin to the 1950-53 Korean War, saying it will continue to bolster its self-defensive capabilities.

In a research report released by the foreign ministry's Institute for American Studies, North Korea likened the current military tensions in the region to the night before the outbreak of the Korean War as it slammed the United States and South Korea for their "delusional anti-communist military confrontation" and "rhetorical threats."



-----------------

(LEAD) Ateez reaches new peak on Billboard 200 with 'The World Ep. 2: Outlaw'

SEOUL -- K-pop boy group Ateez's latest EP, "The World Ep. 2: Outlaw," has landed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, marking the band's highest-charting entry yet.

The EP had earned 105,500 equivalent album units in the United States since its release on June 16, including 101,000 units of album sales, Billboard said in a chart preview Sunday (U.S. time). The latest chart will be released Tuesday.



-----------------

LG Chem begins mass production of single crystal cathodes

SEOUL -- LG Chem Ltd. said Monday it has begun mass production of a next-generation high-nickel cathode material made with a single crystal structure that enhances the power of electric vehicle batteries.

The first output of the single-crystal cathodes will be delivered to clients from its Cheongju plant, starting in July, the chemical company said in a release. Cheongju is located 112 kilometers south of Seoul.



-----------------

Defector group sends propaganda leaflets to N. Korea on Korean War anniversary

SEOUL -- A North Korean defectors' group said Monday it has sent anti-Pyongyang leaflets and medicine by balloons to the North, as they marked the 73rd anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War.

Park Sang-hak, head of the Fighters for a Free North Korea (FFNK), told Yonhap News Agency that the organization sent 20 balloons carrying some 200,000 leaflets, 10,000 face masks, Tylenol pills and booklets from Gimpo, west of Seoul, at 10 p.m. on Sunday.



-----------------

Justice Party to hold press conference on protest trip to Japan over Fukushima water release

SEOUL -- The minor opposition Justice Party was set to hold a press conference in front of the Japanese Embassy on Monday after some of its lawmakers traveled to Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant in protest of the planned release of contaminated water.

The party's floor leader Bae Jin-gyo, deputy floor leader Lee Eun-ju, and Rep. Kang Eun-mi, who leads the party's special task force opposing the release, made a three-day trip to Japan last week, including a visit to the nuclear plant.



-----------------

Up to 100 mm of rain to hit greater Seoul area until Tuesday

SEOUL -- Heavy rain began pouring nationwide Monday, with the greater Seoul area expected to see up to 100 millimeters for two days, as the annual monsoon season started, the state weather agency said.

Precipitation is expected to range between 50 and 150 mm for the southern resort island of Jeju and from 30 to 100 mm for other regions, including the capital area, mountainous areas and the Yellow Sea islands, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA). The eastern coast of Gangwon Province will receive 10 to 50 mm throughout Monday, it added.

(END)