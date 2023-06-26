Korean Air delivers 1st fuselage for Boeing AH-6 helicopter program

SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Co., South Korea's biggest carrier, said Monday it has delivered the first AH-6 helicopter fuselage commissioned by Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS).

Korean Air signed a deal with Boeing in December 2021 to manufacture eight fuselages for AH-6 helicopters that will be assembled by BDS, the company said in a statement.

Korean Air manufactured the country's first helicopter 500MD and sold a total of 309 500MD helicopters to the military, public organizations and private companies from 1977 to 1988, it said.

The national flag carrier has also exported 516 500MD fuselages and recently successfully carried out an unmanned 500MD project.

Helicopter fuselage manufacturing requires advanced and specialized technology for parts such as the canopy and landing gear.

Korean Air said it will continue to collaborate with Boeing to expand its overseas sales and new aircraft development and manufacturing business in the future.



view larger image This photo provided by Korean Air and taken on June 26, 2023, shows the AH-6 helicopter fuselage commissioned by Boeing Defense, Space & Security. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

