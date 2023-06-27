Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:14 June 27, 2023

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 27.

Korean-language dailies
-- Presidential secretary's office under Lee Dong-kwan asked spy agency to track down left-leaning people at KBS (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Killer questions to be removed from question-setting stage; teachers to check (Kookmin Daily)
-- Killer questions to also be banned from universities' essay sections (Donga Ilbo)
-- Questions for school grades, essays to also be set only from class material (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Killer questions' to be removed with 'tweezers' from question-setting stage (Segye Times)
-- 'Killer questions' to be removed also from essays, school grades (Chosun Ilbo)
-- These killer questions toppled fair Suneung (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Will tackling 'killers' tackle private education? (Hankyoreh)
-- Private education killing fair Suneung shows cracks (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Legal action to be considered for private education cartel' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Starting with this year's Suneung, 'killer questions' not to be included (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- 'Killer' questions axed from college entrance exam (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea unveils measures to cut reliance on private education (Korea Herald)
-- North Korea plagued by worst famine, wary of impact (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK