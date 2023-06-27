S. Korean defender Kim Ji-soo signs with Brentford

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean football defender Kim Ji-soo has signed with the Premier League club Brentford.

Brentford announced their acquisition of the 18-year-old Monday (local time) for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal, with a club option for a fifth year. The deal is subject to international clearance, Brentford added.



view larger image This image captured from Brentford's website on June 27, 2023, shows the Premier League's South Korean acquisition, Kim Ji-soo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Kim, who completed a medical late last week, will join Brentford's B-team for preseason training this week.

Kim played in 19 matches for Seongnam FC in the K League 1 last year on a semi-pro contract, becoming the youngest player to appear in a match in the top South Korean competition. Also in 2022, Kim played for Team K League in a summer exhibition match against Tottenham Hotspur in Seoul.

Kim signed a full professional contract this season and has appeared in one match for Seongnam FC, which have been relegated to the K League 2 for this year.

Kim has represented South Korea in 27 matches at the under-17 and under-20 levels, most recently at the FIFA U-20 World Cup, where the young Taegeuk Warriors finished in fourth place.



view larger image In this file photo from June 9, 2023, Kim Ji-soo of South Korea (R) battles Daniele Ghilardi of Italy for the ball during the teams' semifinal match at the FIFA U-20 World Cup at La Plata Stadium in La Plata, Argentina. (Yonhap)

Listed at 192 centimeters and 83 kilograms, Kim has drawn comparisons with Napoli center back Kim Min-jae, with his physical play and high football IQ.

"Ji-soo is an excellent prospect who was in demand from many teams in Europe this summer," said Phil Giles, Brentford director of football. "We will give Ji-soo all the time he needs to learn English, adapt to life in England and grow into our club in the B team, and like all of our B-team players, he will earn the opportunity to train and play with the first team based on his performances."

Kim is the 15th South Korean player to have signed with a Premier League side.



view larger image South Korean football player Kim Ji-soo (L) speaks with reporters at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on June 21, 2023, before departing for England for a medical with the Premier League club Brentford. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)