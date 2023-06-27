S. Korea to 'participate actively' in building infrastructure for mineral resources in Mongolia: vice FM

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Mongolia have agreed to boost cooperation in global supply chains, especially in mineral resources, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

On Monday, Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon met Mongolia's Chief Cabinet Secretary Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan at the seventh meeting of the South Korea-Mongolia Joint Committee, a regular high-level comprehensive consultative body, in the Mongolian capital.

Stressing the importance of maintaining close partnership amid unstable supply chains in key minerals, Lee said South Korea will "participate actively" in supporting Mongolia in the development of its mineral resources industry and building relevant infrastructure.

The United States will also join the two countries for trilateral high-level talks on Tuesday to discuss joint projects on resources exploration and investment, according to the ministry.

Seoul has been working to deepen cooperation with resources-rich nations to ensure stable supplies of key minerals amid heated global competition and supply chain issues.



view larger image South Korea's Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon (L) and Mongolia's Chief Cabinet Secretary Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan pose for a photo at the seventh meeting of the South Korea-Mongolia Joint Committee, a regular high-level comprehensive consultative body between the nations, in Ulaanbaatar on June 26, 2023, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr

(END)