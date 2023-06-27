The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



------------------

Japan to put S. Korea back on preferential trade partner list after 4 years

SEOUL -- Japan announced a decision Tuesday to reinstate South Korea on its "white list" of trusted trading partners, about four years after the removal, in a move to improve the bilateral economic relationship, Seoul's industry ministry said.

The Japanese trade ministry decided to revise a rule to redesignate South Korea as "Group A," or a white list nation, which would give Seoul preferential export treatment, according to Seoul's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



------------------

Regulator fines major online education platform for misleading ads

SEJONG -- South Korea's antitrust regulator on Tuesday decided to slap a fine of 286 million won (US$218,900) on an online education platform for launching misleading advertisements on its achievements.

The fine on Champstudy came as its advertisements delivered incorrect information that it has ranked the top in the number of students who passed exams, according to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).



------------------

Yoon says his 'sales diplomacy' helped attract massive investments

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday that his focus on "sales diplomacy" during overseas trips, coupled with sweeping deregulation, helped attract massive investments in the country.

Yoon made the remark during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office, three days after returning from a trip to France and Vietnam.



------------------

S. Korea to adopt int'l age counting system starting Wednesday

SEOUL -- South Korea will scrap its traditional method of counting age and adopt the international standard starting Wednesday, resulting in the reduction of a person's age by one or two years on official documents, officials said.

Under the revisions to the Civil Act and the General Act on Public Administration, multiple age systems will be unified under the internationally recognized system in which age is based on birth date, according to the Ministry of Government Legislation.



------------------

Psychopathic murder suspect said to have stabbed victim over 110 times

BUSAN -- Bizarre behaviors allegedly committed by Jung Yoo-jung, a psychopathic murder suspect in the southeastern city of Busan, have been revealed one by one, as prosecutors said Tuesday she stabbed the victim more than 110 times with a weapon at the time of her crime last month.

The 23-year-old Jung has been arrested and indicted on charges of killing a female freelance tutor, with whom she had no personal connection, just out of curiosity about murder, and then dismembering and abandoning her body.



------------------

(Yonhap Interview) IPC chief hoping to see N. Korea in 2024 Paralympics

SEOUL -- As head of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Andrew Parsons would like to see as many countries as possible compete in the Paralympic Games, held in conjunction with the Olympic Games for able-bodied athletes.

In an interview with Yonhap News Agency on Monday during his visit to South Korea, Parsons said he wants to see the reclusive North Korea in Paris for the 2024 Summer Paralympics.



------------------

First lady says she hopes to be 'K-culture salesperson'

SEOUL -- First lady Kim Keon Hee has said she hopes to be a "K-culture salesperson" promoting Korean culture and art overseas, according to a recent interview with a U.S. media outlet.

In the written interview with Artnet News, an online art journal, published Monday (local time), Kim also said she believes she can serve as a cultural bridge between South Korea and the United States, citing her experience organizing major exhibitions of artists, such as Mark Rothko, and discussions she had while accompanying President Yoon Suk Yeol on his state visit to the U.S. in April.



------------------

S. Korea to ease penalty on foreign exchange transaction violations

SEJONG -- South Korea's Cabinet passed a revised enforcement decree of the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act on Tuesday, reducing regulations and easing penalties for violations in line with efforts to alleviate corporate burdens.

Under the revised enforcement decree, the fine imposed on "violation of an obligation to report" as stated under the act will be lowered to 2 million won (US$1,530) from 7 million won, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said.

(END)