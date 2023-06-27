Presidential office includes school violence records in personnel vetting process

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol included school violence records in the vetting process for minister and vice minister candidates ahead of an upcoming reshuffle, officials said Tuesday.

Yoon is widely expected to carry out a partial reshuffle of Cabinet members and vice ministers as early as Thursday, with the unification and industry ministers reportedly on the list.

"We asked orally if there were any records of school violence" involving either the candidates themselves or their children, a key presidential official told Yonhap News Agency. "We also checked if there were any lawsuits after the event."



The inclusion of school violence in the vetting process comes after Chung Sun-sin, a prosecutor-turned-lawyer, had his appointment as new national investigation chief canceled in February due to revelations of his son's involvement in school bullying.

Lee Dong-kwan, a special presidential adviser who is reportedly being considered by Yoon to head the Korea Communications Commission, has also come under attack from opposition parties for his son's alleged bullying of a fellow student during high school.

Lee faithfully responded to the allegations during the vetting process, citing the fact his son and the alleged victim reconciled, according to sources.

Meanwhile, the vetting process also included questions about cryptocurrency transactions following the recent controversy over Rep. Kim Nam-kuk, who bolted from the main opposition Democratic Party after revelations he once owned massive amounts of coins with dubious origins.

