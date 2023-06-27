S. Korea's analysis of Fukushima release plan in final stage

By Kim han-joo

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is in the final stage of its own analysis of Japan's plan to discharge contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, an inspection team leader said Tuesday.

The 21-member team, headed by Nuclear Safety and Security Commission Chairperson Yoo Geun-hee, completed its six-day trip to Japan in late May that included an on-site inspection of the plant ahead of its discharge of contaminated water into the ocean scheduled for this summer.

"We have been scientifically and technologically reviewing Japan's plan based on the results of the on-site inspection and additional data obtained afterward," Yoo told a daily briefing on the Fukushima release plan.

Upon its return, the inspection team analyzed further data and engaged in a series of discussions with officials from Tokyo Electric Power Co., the operator of the plant, and the country's top nuclear regulator, the Nuclear Regulation Authority.

Yoo said that the team has received responses and data regarding the trial operation of the plant's discharge facility, which concluded earlier in the day.

Additionally, Yoo said that six types of radionuclide have been detected at levels exceeding permissible limits from the water stored at tanks even after treatment through the plant's custom purification system known as ALPS, but most of the cases came before 2019.

"This is the aspect of radionuclide that we need to closely examine," Yoo said.

In response to heightened public concern, the Seoul government launched a daily press briefing earlier this month to keep the public updated on the release of contaminated water from the plant planned for this summer.



Nuclear Safety and Security Commission Chairperson Yoo Geun-hee talks during a daily briefing at the government complex in Seoul on June 27, 2023.

