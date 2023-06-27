S. Korea, U.S. discuss nuclear security cooperation in working group meeting

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States have discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of nuclear security in their latest working group meeting held this week, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

The sixth South Korea-U.S. Nuclear Security Working Group Meeting, co-led by Yoon Jong-kwon, director-general for nonproliferation and nuclear affairs at the ministry, and Art Atkins, assistant deputy administrator of the U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration, was held Monday and Tuesday in Seoul, according to the ministry.

The group is among four working groups under the High-Level Bilateral Commission, which was launched in 2016 following the 2015 revision of the two countries' nuclear energy cooperation agreement.

According to the ministry, the two sides agreed to continue their close cooperation in minimizing the production of highly enriched uranium, strengthening the cybersecurity of nuclear facilities, and boosting preparedness and responsiveness to nuclear and radiological terrorism.

They also agreed to cooperate in the leadup to next year's International Conference on Nuclear Security, scheduled to be held in Vienna, Austria, in May.



view larger image Yoon Jong-kwon (R), director-general for nonproliferation and nuclear affairs at Seoul's foreign ministry, and Art Atkins, assistant deputy administrator of the U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration, shake hands during the sixth South Korea-U.S. Nuclear Working Group Meeting in Seoul on June 26, 2023, in this photo provided by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr

(END)