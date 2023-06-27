S. Korean divers ready to shake off injuries for world championships

By Yoo Jee-ho

JINCHEON, South Korea, June 27 (Yonhap) -- With the world championships about a month away, South Korean divers Woo Haram and Kim Su-ji said Tuesday they are trying to get their bodies ready for the big competition.

Woo and Kim, both 25, have been the faces of South Korean diving for years. Woo finished fourth in the men's 3-meter springboard at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the best Olympic performance ever by a South Korean diver. At the 2019 world championships in the South Korean city of Gwangju, Kim won the bronze medal in the women's 1m springboard, becoming the first Korean diver to win a medal at the worlds.



At their joint press conference Tuesday, Woo and Kim both said they are trying to peak in time for the World Aquatics Championships that begin July 14 in Fukuoka, Japan.

"I had back surgery in November last year and only resumed technical training in March. So I still have a ways to go technically," Woo said at the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, 85 kilometers south of Seoul. "I'd say I am at about 50 to 60 percent physically. But I don't have any restrictions on training. I will try to post the best results I can at the worlds."

Kim said she is nicked up, but her injury isn't too serious.

"I missed out on the final at last year's world championships, and my goal is to return to the final this time," Kim said. "I've been trying to rehab my injury and also train for the competition at the same time."

Kim said she wants to use the world championships as a stepping stone for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, which start in September.



Kim also denied that her surprise bronze medal at the 2019 worlds had been a curse, even though it had created unrealistic expectations for the previously unheralded diver.

"The medal was a blessing and opened up opportunities for me. I don't think it's been a burden at all," Kim said. "It has driven me to work even harder for fans who support me."

Woo said his ultimate goal at the world championships is to finish high enough to grab a ticket to the 2024 Olympics in Paris. But once he stands on the springboard, Woo will try to keep any Olympic thoughts and other distractions to a minimum.

"It's probably the same for other athletes. When you start thinking too much, it will affect your performance," Woo said. "I will just focus on doing the best I can."



