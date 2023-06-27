FC Seoul striker Hwang files complaint against netizen for defamation

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean football player Hwang Ui-jo has taken legal action against an Instagram user for defaming him by disclosing materials allegedly related to his personal life, his lawyer said Tuesday.

The user, who claims to be Hwang's former girlfriend, insisted in an Instagram post Sunday that the footballer had inflicted damage on many women after sleeping with them. She also shared indecent photos and videos of Hwang and women.

Hwang, an FC Seoul striker, filed a complaint with the Seoul Seongdong Police Station against the user for defamation and other charges, the lawyer said, adding she also sent a threatening message to Hwang and relevant evidence was presented to the police.

The lawyer said a number of posts had appeared on Twitter and other social media platforms later suggesting that the controversial videos are for sale, vowing to take legal action against those who distribute the posts online.

UJ Sports, the management agency of Hwang, denied the accusations against the player in a statement on Sunday, saying it has asked for an investigation into those who spread the rumor.



