Minimum wage talks fall through on labor circle's absence

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- The talks on next year's minimum wage level fell through Tuesday, as the labor circle decided not to join the negotiations in protest over what it calls the oppression of laborers.

The labor circle had demanded an almost 27-percent rise in next year's minimum wage at 12,210 won (US$9.37) per hour, but the business side offered a freeze at 9,620 won.

The minimum wage is made public by labor representatives on the 27-member Minimum Wage Commission, a trilateral panel composed of nine representatives each from labor, management and the general public.

As the labor side skipped the eighth general meeting for the minimum wage level, it is unlikely to meet the June 29 deadline.

The labor circle argued that the Yoon Suk Yeol government is morphing the trilateral panel into one which is favorable to the government and the business circle as the labor ministry did not accept a new panel member with no acceptable reasons.



view larger image Ryu Ki-seob (front), secretary general of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions, and other representatives of employees exit the eighth plenary session of the Minimum Wage Commission at the government complex in Sejong, central South Korea, on June 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

sam@yna.co.kr

(END)