SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 28.



Korean-language dailies

-- State audit hid its plan to investigate Itaewon tragedy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Local portals Naver, Daum become channels for payday loans (Kookmin Daily)

-- Expectations of economic recovery wanes (Donga Ilbo)

-- Experts say H2 economy expected to be as poor as H1 (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't to include patients, experts in discussion on increasing number of medical students (Segye Times)

-- Citizens pay price for 'myth costs' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Hiring of director positions at state universities not so open to public (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party argues ex-President Moon deliberately delayed environmental assessment of THAAD (Hankyoreh)

-- Polarization of student numbers in provinces, planned cities deepens (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Bond issuance by public companies this year hits highest in 11 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Labor union to go on strike next month (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Ministry clarifies role of new drone command (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Nongshim, Samyang succumb to pressure, cut prices of products (Korea Herald)

-- Korea to ease penalty on forex transaction violations (Korea Times)

(END)