SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- State audit hid its plan to investigate Itaewon tragedy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Local portals Naver, Daum become channels for payday loans (Kookmin Daily)
-- Expectations of economic recovery wanes (Donga Ilbo)
-- Experts say H2 economy expected to be as poor as H1 (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to include patients, experts in discussion on increasing number of medical students (Segye Times)
-- Citizens pay price for 'myth costs' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Hiring of director positions at state universities not so open to public (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party argues ex-President Moon deliberately delayed environmental assessment of THAAD (Hankyoreh)
-- Polarization of student numbers in provinces, planned cities deepens (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Bond issuance by public companies this year hits highest in 11 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Labor union to go on strike next month (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Ministry clarifies role of new drone command (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Nongshim, Samyang succumb to pressure, cut prices of products (Korea Herald)
-- Korea to ease penalty on forex transaction violations (Korea Times)
