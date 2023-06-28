(LEAD) N. Korea slams Japan for continued demand for resolution of abductee issue

(ATTN: TRIMS headline, lead; UPDATES with more details in last 2 paras)

SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea condemned Japan on Wednesday for its repeated call for the resolution of the North's abduction of Japanese nationals decades ago, claiming that such a stance runs counter to Tokyo's hope for a summit with Pyongyang without preconditions.

Ri Pyong-dok, a researcher at the Institute for Japan Studies of the North's foreign ministry, said the abductee issue has been "completely, finally and irreversibly" settled, accusing Japan of bringing the "unfeasible" issue to the fore, according to the North's state media.

"It is also little short of denying the stand of the Japanese chief executive who doesn't miss an opportunity to say that he hopes for the 'Japan-DPRK summit without preconditions,'" Ri was quoted as saying by the Korean Central News Agency. DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Ri apparently referred to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has said he is ready to meet with the North's leader Kim Jong-un without preconditions to settle the abductee issue.



view larger image This file photo, taken Feb. 27, 2023, shows family members of victims of North Korea's abduction of Japanese citizens decades ago holding a meeting in Tokyo to call on the North to return such abductees home. (Yonhap)

Japan has said North Korea abducted 17 Japanese citizens in the 1970s and 1980s. It has insisted 12 of them are still in the North, excluding five whom the North let return home, following then Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi's trip to Pyongyang in 2002.

At that time, the North admitted having abducted 13 Japanese nationals in the past to train its spies on the Japanese language and culture. While returning the five, North Korea claimed the other eight were dead.

Ri also blamed Japan for talking about "abduction" and "human rights" at the United Nations despite the fact that it was Tokyo that brutally violated human rights and committed war crimes during the 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

"This is the height of shamelessness and an insult to history," the official said.

Japan, meanwhile, dismissed the North's repeated claim that the abductee issue has been completely resolved as being unacceptable, vowing efforts to secure their safe return as early as possible.

"The abductee issue is a matter of human rights, with time running out for the families of the victims of the North's kidnapping," Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan's chief Cabinet secretary, told reporters in Tokyo.

