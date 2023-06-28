Navy holds commemorative drills to mark 2002 inter-Korean naval skirmish

SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Navy is holding maritime drills in the Yellow Sea to commemorate the sacrifices from a 2002 deadly inter-Korean naval skirmish near a western border island, officials said Wednesday.

The three-day exercise began Tuesday as the armed service marks the 21st anniversary of the armed clash that occurred near South Korea's front-line island of Yeonpyeong close to the Northern Limit Line (NLL), a de facto sea border, on June 29, 2002.

The clash left six South Korean personnel dead and caused some 30 North Korean casualties, according to the Navy.

"The training was meant to remember the fighting spirit of the six heroes who perished during their efforts to safeguard our waters, and to ensure a firm, 'decisive-combat' readiness posture," the Navy said in a press release.

The exercise involved some 10 warships, including two patrol ships named after two of the six heroes -- Lt. Cdr. Yun Yeong-ha and Cpo. Hwang Do-hyeon -- as well as six Navy aircraft.

Under the scenario of North Korea conducting a provocation near the NLL, participants in the exercise engaged in a live-fire segment, anti-submarine drills and other realistic and high-intensity training events, according to the Navy.



Two Navy ships engage in an exercise in the Yellow Sea designed to commemorate the "victory" in a 2002 inter-Korean naval skirmish in this photo released by the Navy on June 28, 2023.

