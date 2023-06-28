(LEAD) Yoon says 'anti-state forces begged' to have N.K. sanctions lifted

(ATTN: UPDATES with Yoon's actual remarks; CHANGES headline)

SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- In an apparent reference to the preceding administration, President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday that "anti-state forces" had significantly undermined South Korea's security by begging for the lifting of U.N. sanctions on North Korea and pushing for an end-of-war declaration with Pyongyang.

Yoon made the remark at an event celebrating the 69th founding anniversary of the Korea Freedom Federation, a major conservative civic group, in apparent reference to the previous Moon Jae-in administration and its efforts to promote peace with North Korea.

"Anti-state forces with a distorted view of history and an irresponsible view of the state begged for the lifting of U.N. Security Council sanctions on the communist group of North Korea, which is advancing its nuclear armament," he said during the event held at a gymnasium in central Seoul.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol gives congratulatory remarks during an event marking the 69th founding anniversary of the Korea Freedom Federation at a gymnasium in central Seoul on June 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

"They sang for an end-of-war declaration dissolving the U.N. Command," he said, referring to the Moon government's push for a declaration signifying the formal end of the 1950-53 Korean War, which ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.

"It was a chorus for an end-of-war declaration aimed at blocking the automatic activation of the U.N. Command and its military strength in the event of another North Korean invasion, and a hollow claim of fake peace that we should trust the goodwill of an enemy seeking to invade us," he continued, referring to the U.S.-led command overseeing the cease-fire.

"The national security of the free Republic of Korea was fatally shaken," he said.

Yoon has been a harsh critic of the former government's North Korea policies, which centered on promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula, including by brokering three historic meetings between then U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

"Since taking office, I have strengthened the South Korea-U.S. alliance to deter North Korea's nuclear threat and provocations, and elevated the South Korea-U.S. alliance to one that is nuclear-based," Yoon said.

"I have strengthened security cooperation between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, and swiftly restored and normalized South Korea-Japan relations to that end," he added. "Our diplomacy, which looked only to North Korea and was looked down on by China, has risen to a global pivotal diplomacy that closely cooperates with all nations respecting international rules across five oceans and six continents."

Yoon's remarks came the same day the government announced new sanctions on four entities, including a Russian individual of Korean descent, over their alleged involvement in supporting Pyongyang's weapons of mass destruction programs.

Citing the threats of false instigation, fabrication and fake news, Yoon stressed the need for a correct view of history, a responsible view of the state and a clear view of national security.

He also said his administration has been strengthening solidarity with nations sharing the universal values of liberal democracy, a matter he said is not about conservative or progressive values, but about defending the nation's identity.

Yoon called for defending the country and future generations with love for the nation and dedication to the constitutional spirit of liberal democracy.

The KFF is a major conservative civic group promoting liberal democracy, national unity and peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Around 4,000 people attended the ceremony, including KFF President Kang Seok-ho, acting Interior Minister Han Chang-seob and leaders of the ruling People Power Party.

Yoon conferred medals and a citation on 18 KFF officials from across the nation in recognition of their efforts to defend liberal democracy and promote national harmony.

