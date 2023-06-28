Samsung Electronics to open flagship store in Gangnam to target Gen Z

SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it will open a six-story flagship store in Gangnam, southern Seoul, to offer customers, especially the Gen Z population, more personalized services and experiences.

In a media event, one day prior to the public opening, the tech giant said it expected the Samsung Gangnam store to serve as a "playground" for young users where they can learn and experience the cutting-edge technologies and innovation Samsung has to offer.

"The area near Gangnam Station has always been a place for young people to gather and spend time together," Jung Ho-jin, vice president of Samsung's mobile experience division, said when asked why the company chose the area to open its first such store.

The 2,000-square-foot venue, 10 minutes away on foot from its rival Apple's Gangnam store, felt more like a brand experience center than a retail outlet. Located on Gangnam Boulevard, one of Seoul's main shopping and business districts, it comes with an after-sales service center, a seminar and lecture space, a small Galaxy museum, a coffee shop and Instagrammable photo zones filled with artworks.

The opening came amid continued headwinds from global economic uncertainties, slow consumer demand and muted brand loyalty for Samsung's Galaxy smartphones among young people.

A survey released early this year by the Seoul-based Vinu Labs showed Apple's iPhones are more popular than Samsung's Galaxy phones among South Koreans in their 20s, who chose "trendy" and "upscale" as the two words that describe Apple's brand image. The words for Samsung were "friendly" and "practical."

The opening also took place about a month prior to Samsung's scheduled first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea, where it is set to unveil its latest foldable phones, watches and other innovative products.

"The store is designed to target not only young customers but also anyone with open and young minds," Jung said.

"I believe Samsung has its own know-how to deliver unique benefits and color to customers through a variety of products," Jung said, while avoiding answering directly how the tech giant plans to address lower adoption rates than those of rival Apple among Gen Z.

"At Samsung Gangnam, people can feel Samsung Galaxy products have never stopped evolving," he said. "We will continue to run our business with such pride in mind going forward."



