No radionuclides in Fukushima wastewater have exceeded limits this year: gov't

SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- Radionuclides detected in treated water from Japan's crippled Fukushima plant have not exceeded permissible limits so far this year, a South Korean official said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Seoul government had said six types of radionuclide have been detected at levels exceeding permissible limits even after treatment through the plant's custom purification system known as ALPS, but most of the cases came before 2019.

Clarifying the issue, Park Ku-yeon, the first deputy chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, said Seoul has "tentatively confirmed" that no radionuclides detected this year in treated water have gone over limits.

"It appears the ALPS technology has gradually improved and stabilized," Park told a daily briefing on the Fukushima issue. "Even if radionuclides going over limits are found, water containing them isn't released immediately. It goes through another purification process."

Park noted ALPS can treat up to 2,000 tons of contaminated water per day and the Fukushima plant produces about 100 tons of contaminated water daily.

In response to heightened public concern, the Seoul government launched a daily press briefing earlier this month to keep the public updated on the release of contaminated water from the plant into the ocean planned for this summer.



