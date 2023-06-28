Go to Contents
Zinc smelter YoungPoong teams up with U.S. battery maker for solid-state battery recycling

15:17 June 28, 2023

SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- YoungPoong Corp., a South Korean nonferrous metal smelter, said it has signed a preliminary agreement with a U.S. solid-state battery maker to develop battery recycling technology, including the technology to recycle solid-state batteries.

YoungPoong signed the memorandum of understanding with Factorial Energy Inc. to recycle lithium-metal solid-state batteries by extracting critical raw materials, such as lithium, nickel and cobalt -- key components of lithium-ion batteries, the company said in a release published Tuesday.

Solid-state batteries are considered a game changer as they use a solid electrolyte instead of the liquid or gel electrolytes in lithium-ion batteries. That lowers the risk of fire and offers a higher energy density than lithium-ion cells, providing a longer range and quicker recharging.

Factorial will supply YoungPoong end-of-life batteries and excess materials from its pilot manufacturing facility. YoungPoong will develop a process to recycle these battery scraps to extract key battery materials, including lithium carbonate, nickel sulfate and cobalt sulfate, according to the company.

YoungPoong has developed a battery recycling technology that recovers lithium through a pyrometallurgical process capable of 90 percent lithium extraction and more than 95 percent for nickel, cobalt and copper.

TJ Shim, managing director of YoungPoong, poses for a photo with Alex Yu, chief technology officer of Factorial Inc., on June 26, 2023, in this photo provided by YoungPoong.

TJ Shim, managing director of YoungPoong, poses for a photo with Alex Yu, chief technology officer of Factorial Inc., on June 26, 2023, in this photo provided by YoungPoong. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

