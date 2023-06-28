Girl group Fifty Fifty in dispute with agency over exclusive contracts

SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty has become entangled in a legal dispute with its agency over the members' exclusive contracts just seven months after its debut.

The four members of the quartet said through their lawyer Wednesday they filed for an injunction on June 19 to suspend the efficacy of their exclusive contracts with their agency, Attrakt.

The group argued the firm failed to fulfill its contractual obligations, pointing out its lack of transparency in financial settlements and attempts to push for group activities without considering members' health conditions.

view larger image K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty is seen in this photo provided by Attrakt. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"The members were greatly disappointed and frustrated when the agency refused to pay attention to their voices, labeling their recent decision as an attempt by some outside forces to steal the group," said the lawyer, apparently referring to the group's decision to leave the agency. "The decision was made unanimously by the four members, acting independently and without any external intervention."

On Tuesday, the agency said it had reported SIAHN, a freelance music producer who produced and co-wrote the lyrics for the group's mega-hit song "Cupid," to the police for allegedly attempting to illegally poach the members.

The agency has claimed that the Korean producer approached Warner Music Korea, the group's global distributor, and suggested scouting the members. In response, the agency also sent a letter to the distributor, requesting an explanation.

Warner Music Korea denied the allegations as "groundless" while SIAHN has not made any statement regarding the matter.

The K-pop quartet made its debut in November and quickly rose to global fame after becoming the fastest K-pop group to enter the U.S. Billboard's Hot 100 songs chart with "Cupid." The song has stayed on the chart and the British Official Singles Chart for 13 weeks in a row, making Fifty Fifty the longest-staying K-pop girl group on both charts.

The group is currently taking a temporary break as one member recently underwent surgery and will require an additional one or two months for recovery, according to its agency.

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)