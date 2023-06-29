Go to Contents
Biz outlook worsens for July amid economic uncertainties

06:00 June 29, 2023

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's business sentiment slightly fell for July amid continued uncertainties over the economy and monetary tightening here and abroad, a central bank poll showed Thursday.

Local companies' business sentiment index (BSI) for July came to 75, down from 76 tallied for the previous month, according to the survey by the Bank of Korea.

The index measures corporate prospects for business conditions the following month. A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.

The worsened outlook appears to come on uncertainties over economic conditions and monetary policies here and in major economies.

The BSI for manufacturers stood at 72 for July, down 1 point from the previous month. The index for nonmanufacturing firms stayed flat at 78, the data showed.

view larger image Containers for exports and imports are stacked at a pier under an overcast sky in South Korea's largest port city of Busan, southeastern South Korea, in this file photo taken June 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

