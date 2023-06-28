The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



(2nd LD) Downpours batter southern regions; rain to start pouring again Thursday

SEOUL -- Reports of damage to housing and farmland kept mounting as heavy rains battered southern provinces overnight, with up to 365 millimeters of rain swamping the region since Sunday.

The monsoon rain, which had waned in the southern region as of Wednesday afternoon, will start pouring again throughout the country on Thursday due to the influence of low atmospheric pressure, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.



N. Korea braces for possible monsoon damage

SEOUL -- North Korea has drawn up precautionary measures to minimize damage from the monsoon season with a focus on crop protection, state media said Wednesday, amid concerns that heavy rains could worsen the North's food situation.

Officials have swiftly carried out measures to prevent damage from downpours, as well as natural disasters stemming from climate change based on what it called a "scientific" analysis of such phenomena, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.



Samsung Electronics to open flagship store in Gangnam to target Gen Z

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it will open a six-story flagship store in Gangnam, southern Seoul, to offer customers, especially the Gen Z population, more personalized services and experiences.

In a media event, one day prior to the public opening, the tech giant said it expected the Samsung Gangnam store to serve as a "playground" for young users where they can learn and experience the cutting-edge technologies and innovation Samsung has to offer.



Samsung Electronics to begin 2nm chipmaking process in 2025 for mobile applications

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday said it unveiled a detailed plan for the mass production of chips with a 2 nanometer (nm) process, in a show of confidence in technological prowess and a sign to continue to double down on its foundry, or contract chip making, business.

The plan was announced at its annual Samsung Foundry Forum (SFF) in San Jose, California, on Tuesday (U.S. time), where hundreds of Samsung foundry business' customers and partners attended to share the latest technology trends in the industry.



(LEAD) Parliamentary subcommittee reviews bill mandating registration of newborns

SEOUL -- The parliamentary judiciary committee held a subcommittee meeting Wednesday to start deliberation on a bill mandating medical institutions to register the birth of newborns after two unregistered babies were found dead in a refrigerator last week.

The revision to the Act on Registration of Family Relations comprises several legal proposals that have been pending in the committee, with its primary objective being to require hospitals to directly notify local governments of baby information upon their births.



SME exports dip for 3rd month in May

SEOUL -- Exports by South Korean small and medium enterprises (SMEs) shrank for the third consecutive month in May amid sluggish overseas demand for the country's major products, data showed Wednesday.

Local SMEs' overseas shipments stood at US$9.55 billion last month, down 5.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Small Business Institute.



(LEAD) Seoul shares fall ahead of Powell speech

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed 0.67 percent lower Wednesday, led by foreign selling, as sound U.S. economic data adding justification for the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes dampened investor sentiment. The local currency lost ground against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slid 17.20 points to finish at 2,564.19. Trading volume was moderate at 477.4 million shares worth 8.66 trillion won (US$6.62 billion), with decliners outpacing gainers 502 to 366.



(LEAD) Yoon says 'anti-state forces begged' to have N.K. sanctions lifted

SEOUL -- In an apparent reference to the preceding administration, President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday that "anti-state forces" had significantly undermined South Korea's security by begging for the lifting of U.N. sanctions on North Korea and pushing for an end-of-war declaration with Pyongyang.

Yoon made the remark at an event celebrating the 69th founding anniversary of the Korea Freedom Federation, a major conservative civic group, in apparent reference to the previous Moon Jae-in administration and its efforts to promote peace with North Korea.



Girl group Fifty Fifty in dispute with agency over exclusive contracts

SEOUL -- K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty has become entangled in a legal dispute with its agency over the members' exclusive contracts just seven months after its debut.

The four members of the quartet said through their lawyer Wednesday they filed for an injunction on June 19 to suspend the efficacy of their exclusive contracts with their agency, Attrakt.

