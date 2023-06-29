Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:07 June 29, 2023

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 29.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'S. Korea should find new paradigm through the care economy' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Child care and healing at once: miracle of German family center (Kookmin Daily)
-- Semiconductor '2-nano war': survival game between Samsung and TSMC (Donga Ilbo)
-- Authorities conduct tax investigations into large cram schools for college entrance (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Simultaneous tax investigations into large private education institutes (Segye Times)
-- Walls among university majors, departments to be torn down for 1st time in 71 yrs (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Quota for skilled foreign workers to increase thirtyfold to address corporate labor shortages (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Simultaneous tax investigations into large cram schools for college entrance (Hankyoreh)
-- Split in science circles over 'contaminated water' issue fuels public anxiety (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't zeroes in on large private institutes (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung Electronics to 'begin 2nm chipmaking process in 2025' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon warns 'fake news' threatens freedom, identify (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'U-shaped' recovery forecast for trade (Korea Herald)
-- South Korea sanctions Russian nat'l linked to NK (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK