N. Korea discusses grain output in follow-up measure after key party meeting

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea held a Cabinet meeting earlier this week to discuss follow-up measures for policy goals laid out in a recent key party meeting, such as increasing agricultural production, the North's state media said Thursday.

A two-day plenary meeting of the Cabinet's Party Committee wrapped up Wednesday, attended by participants, including Premier Kim Tok-hun and Vice Premier Pak Jong-gun, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The meeting came less than two weeks after the North held a plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, attended by leader Kim Jong-un, to discuss its botched military spy satellite launch and economic policy goals.

During the two-day meeting, participants reviewed activities in the first half and discussed policy goals laid out by the party, such as its grain production goal and the improvement of the regime's agricultural industry, according to the KCNA.

Also discussed in the meeting were boosting production across different areas of the economy, supplying dairy products to children and providing a cleaner living environment for residents in Pyongyang.

In what appeared to be efforts to overcome its chronic food shortage, the North has identified raising grain production as the No. 1 task among 12 major economic priorities for this year.

view larger image This image, provided by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on June 21, 2023, shows a propaganda image that calls for achieving policy goals laid out during a plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr

(END)