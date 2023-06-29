(LEAD) Heavy rains drench S. Korea; 1 person found dead after missing in rain

(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES throughout with more info)

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Heavy rains drenched all of South Korea on Thursday as one person was found dead after going missing earlier this week in the first monsoon-related death since the annual rainy season began Sunday.

The 67-year-old woman was found dead under a pier of a pumping station in the southwestern county of Hampyeong, 274 kilometers south of Seoul, at 10:37 a.m., after she went missing while inspecting a floodgate battered by heavy rain late Tuesday, according to the Jeonnam Fire Services Headquarters and officials.

Police presume the woman, identified as a guard at an irrigation facility, was swept away by the swollen stream flow while removing floating matters near the floodgate in order to prevent damage from the downpour.

The torrential rain, accompanied by strong wind, lightning and thunder, will affect southern regions until Friday afternoon, while some parts of the central region will see rains of 30 to 60 mm per hour throughout Thursday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

While no damage had been reported in Seoul so far, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said it had restricted access to all 27 streams in the city as of Thursday morning and is operating four flood pumping stations.

It also completed preinspections in key places, including the Han River, water supply facilities, subways, construction sites, hill slopes, sewage rain gutters and waste transfer stations.

In Gyeonggi Province, an average of 39.5 mm of rainfall was recorded, with the city of Hwaseong recording the highest precipitation at 62.5 mm, and a heavy rain watch had been issued for all cities and counties in the province as of Thursday afternoon.

No major damage was reported aside from some roads flooding and trees falling in northern Gyeonggi Province.



view larger image People are crossing the crosswalk near Seocho district, Seoul, while a heavy rain watch was issued across the city on June 29, 2023. (Yonhap)

From Thursday to Friday, northern Gyeonggi Province, South and North Jeolla provinces, and Jeju Island are likely to receive 100 to 200 mm of rain, while the central region, South and North Gyeongsang Provinces, and the Yellow Sea Islands will receive 50 to 120 mm during the same period, according to the KMA.

About 20-80 mm of rain is expected for the eastern Gangwon Province and the islands of Ulleung and Dokdo.

The downpour is likely to continue across the country until next Monday or Wednesday.

In most places including the central region, which covers the capital area, rain is expected to stop Friday afternoon, but it will continue through Saturday morning in South and North Jeolla provinces, North Gyeongsang Province and Jeju Island.

Heavy rain will be accompanied by strong wind across the nation, with instantaneous wind speeds of 55 kph, while the mountainous areas of Jeju Island will face wind speeds of up to 90 kph from Thursday to Friday.

The weather agency warned against especially strong winds on the west coast, and advised to take precautions against gusts, lightning and thunder near the sea for the time being.

sookim@yna.co.kr

(END)