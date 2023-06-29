Yoon names new unification minister, Olympic gold medalist for vice culture minister

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday named a new unification minister and an Olympic weightlifting gold medalist for vice culture minister in a reshuffle also affecting one other ministerial post and 11 other vice ministerial posts, his chief of staff said.
Kim Yung-ho, a professor of political science and diplomacy at Sungshin Women's University, was tapped to lead the Unification Ministry, while Jang Mi-ran, winner of the 2008 Olympic gold in the women's over 75-kilogram category, was named second vice minister of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Kim Dae-ki said during a press briefing.
Kim Hong-il, a lawyer and former chief of the Busan High Prosecutors Office, was named chief of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, a ministerial post.
Ambassador to Vietnam Oh Young-ju was named second vice foreign minister, while Ambassador to Thailand Moon Seoung-hyun was named vice unification minister.
The other affected positions were vice ministers of the ministries of finance, science, agriculture, environment, labor, land, oceans and SMEs.
