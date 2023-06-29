Yoon names new unification minister, Olympic gold medalist for vice culture minister

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday named a new unification minister and an Olympic weightlifting gold medalist for vice culture minister in a reshuffle also affecting one other ministerial post and 11 other vice ministerial posts, his chief of staff said.

Kim Yung-ho, a professor of political science and diplomacy at Sungshin Women's University, was tapped to lead the Unification Ministry, while Jang Mi-ran, winner of the 2008 Olympic gold in the women's over 75-kilogram category, was named second vice minister of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Kim Dae-ki said during a press briefing.

Kim Hong-il, a lawyer and former chief of the Busan High Prosecutors Office, was named chief of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, a ministerial post.

Ambassador to Vietnam Oh Young-ju was named second vice foreign minister, while Ambassador to Thailand Moon Seoung-hyun was named vice unification minister.

The other affected positions were vice ministers of the ministries of finance, science, agriculture, environment, labor, land, oceans and SMEs.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on June 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

