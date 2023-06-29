State auditors launch inspections into gov't-subsidized R&D projects

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- The Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) said Thursday it has launched an audit into state institutions for possible irregularities in government-subsidized research and development (R&D) projects.

The move came a day after President Yoon Suk Yeol called for a review of subsidies provided for R&D projects from scratch. Yoon made the remark while presiding over a national financial strategy meeting ahead of full-fledged planning for next year's government budget

Starting on Wednesday, auditors were dispatched to 11 agencies, including the Ministry of Science and ICT, as well as ministry-affiliated institutions, such as the Korea Institute of S&T Evaluation and Planning. The on-site audits will continue until Oct. 16.

The agency's investigation will focus on examining the appropriate allocation of research manpower and ensuring proper evaluation procedures are conducted after task execution.

Following the audit, the BAI will present suggestions for improvement.



khj@yna.co.kr

(END)