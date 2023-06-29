Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks #morning

Seoul shares nearly flat in late Thu. morning trade

11:41 June 29, 2023

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded almost flat late Thursday morning, with the losses in auto and energy shares outweighing the gains in tech blue-chips.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 2.83 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,561.36 at around 11:20 a.m.

Hyundai Mobis, the auto parts-making affiliate of Hyundai Motor, fell 1.7 percent. Top energy company SK Innovation fell more than 1.1 percent.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics inched up 0.2 percent and chip giant SK hynix rose 1.4 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,313.10 won against the greenback at around 11:20 a.m., down 5.8 won from Wednesday's close.

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK