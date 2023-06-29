Fukushima radiation to have minimal impact on S. Korea waters due to ocean currents: gov't

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shores will be little affected even if the radioactive water from Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant is released into the sea because ocean currents would carry it away, an official said Thursday.

Outlining several simulations conducted by scientists from both home and abroad, Park Ku-yeon, the first deputy chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, said it would take approximately 10 years for the discharged contaminated water to reach South Korean waters.

"The reason why we are not significantly affected is due to ocean currents, even though it is located right next to Japan," Park told a daily briefing on the Fukushima issue.

Since the plant is situated on Japan's eastern coast, the Kuroshio ocean current would carry the discharged water toward the western coast of North America, Park said. From there, it would travel southward before reaching the Southeast Asia region over a long period of time.

Park said there are very few studies and simulations that suggest the discharged water could reach South Korean waters in four to five years in cases where the ocean current interacts with the warm current.

Park emphasized that the radiation levels in South Korean waters have remained unchanged over the past 10 years, even after a significant release of radiation following the severe damage caused by a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

In response to heightened public concern, the Seoul government launched a daily press briefing earlier this month to keep the public updated on the release of contaminated water from the plant into the ocean planned for this summer.



view larger image Park Ku-yeon (C), the first deputy chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, speaks during a daily briefing at the government complex in Seoul on June 29, 2023. (Yonhap)

