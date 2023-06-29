Assembly speaker stresses 'wise national strategy' to counter geopolitical tensions at Yonhap peace forum

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea should devise a "wise national strategy" based on a strong alliance with the United States in the face of intensifying geopolitical tensions, National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo said Thursday.

Kim made the remark during an annual peace symposium organized by Yonhap News Agency and co-hosted by the unification ministry to discuss pending geopolitical issues on the occasion of the 70th year of alliance between Seoul and Washington.

"A wave of tensions surrounding the Korean Peninsula is growing higher day by day. We need to look at it squarely and come up with a wise national strategy that can protect the national interest and peace," Kim said during the symposium held at the Lotte Hotel in central Seoul.

Kim cited the war between Russia and Ukraine, tensions between the U.S. and China, and growing threats from North Korea.

"I hope today's symposium will serve as a field of wisdom for opening a path of peace on the Korean Peninsula based on a solid Korea-U.S. alliance," he said.

Kim also said that the National Assembly is planning to establish a Korea-U.S. parliamentary union involving lawmakers of the two countries to further solidify the alliance with the U.S.



view larger image National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo is seen in this undated file photo. (Yonhap)

fairydust@yna.co.kr

(END)