U.S. ambassador calls alliance with S. Korea 'truly force for good around the world'

By Yi Wonju

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg on Thursday vowed to strengthen the alliance between Seoul and Washington, stressing that their decadeslong alliance is "truly a force for good around the world."

Goldberg made the remarks during an annual peace forum co-hosted by Yonhap News Agency and the unification ministry on the shifting geopolitical situation as the South Korea-U.S. alliance marks its 70th anniversary.

"This October we will celebrate that day as a momentous step that would provide Korea's nascent democracy the firm foundation of security it needed to prosper and ultimately become one of America's strongest allies," he said.

The South and the United States signed their mutual defense treaty, a bedrock alliance document, in October 1953, after the Korean War ended in a truce three months earlier.

"The road to creating a thriving, prosperous democracy was not an easy one. But Koreans committed to making better lives for themselves and their nation persevered," he said.



view larger image U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg gives a special lecture during a forum at a Seoul hotel on June 29, 2023, to discuss geopolitical situations on the Korean Peninsula, as the South Korea-U.S. alliance marks its 70th anniversary. The symposium was co-hosted by Yonhap News Agency and the Ministry of Unification. (Yonhap)

The ambassador highlighted the strengthening of the alliance, saying South Korea "has emerged as a global leader and key partner for the United States in fostering emerging democracies, as well as upholding democratic values around the world."

"This values-based alliance we've created is truly a force for good around the world, and that's the front page story we want future generations of schoolchildren to see as they learn about our shared history," he said.

He stressed that the U.S. is "proud" of the security relationship that helped underpin the growth and revival of South Korea as it witnessed a "miraculous transformation" from a war-torn country to a world leader, as well as transitioning into a partner Washington can rely on to "overcome the monumental challenges of our time."

On bilateral cooperation on the economic front, he pointed out "the world can count on American and Korean businesses and industries to work together" and make continued progress in areas like the digital economy, biotechnology, quantum computing, responsible applications for artificial intelligence and clean energy technology.

"We're equally committed to helping other countries help themselves by developing sustainably with the reliable infrastructure and human capital needed to build a better future," he said.

Goldberg's remarks come as Seoul seeks to further broaden its alliance with the U.S. in the wake of escalating threats from Pyongyang amid an intensifying rivalry between Washington and Beijing.

The envoy also noted the formation of the Nuclear Consultative Group, which President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to establish during their April summit, is "moving forward quickly," saying that Washington anticipates an announcement on its inaugural meeting very soon.

julesyi@yna.co.kr

(END)