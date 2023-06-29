Floor leaders of rival parties stress importance of alliance with U.S. at Yonhap peace forum

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- The floor leaders of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Thursday emphasized in unison the importance of the alliance with the United States in ensuring South Korea's security.

PPP floor leader Yun Jae-ok and his DP counterpart, Park Kwang-on, made the points during an annual peace symposium co-hosted by Yonhap News Agency and the unification ministry to discuss geopolitical issues surrounding the Korean peninsula on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the alliance with the U.S.

"While inter-Korean relations and the situation surrounding the Korean peninsula are not easy, we must not forget that maintaining a strong South Korea-U.S. alliance is key to our diplomacy and national security," Yun said at the event held at Lotte Hotel in Seoul.

Yun stressed that the two countries should work together as "strategic comrades" in overcoming threats from North Korea, and said his party will actively support efforts to safeguard free democracy, human rights and market economy rules.



view larger image Yun Jae-ok, floor leader of the ruling People Power Party, speaks during a forum at a Seoul hotel on June 29, 2023, to discuss geopolitical situations on the Korean Peninsula, as the South Korea-U.S. alliance marks its 70th anniversary. The symposium was co-hosted by Yonhap News Agency and the Ministry of Unification. (Yonhap)

Park, the floor leader of the DP, also emphasized the importance of a strong alliance with Washington in the face of ever-growing threats from North Korea.

"As we face ever-advancing nuclear threats from North Korea, we need national security based on an even stronger South Korea-U.S. alliance," he said.

But Park also called for a careful handling of relations with China, noting that U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to visit China next month after Secretary of State Antony Blinken went there earlier this month.

"This has made clear that they are not cutting off dialogue," Park said. "The U.S., Japan and Europe are showing foreign policies that they will engage in dialogue when it's necessary for national interest ... In contrast, where are we at? This leaves us with a lot of points for discussion and introspection."



view larger image Park Kwang-on, floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, speaks during a forum at a Seoul hotel on June 29, 2023, to discuss geopolitical situations on the Korean Peninsula, as the South Korea-U.S. alliance marks its 70th anniversary. The symposium was co-hosted by Yonhap News Agency and the Ministry of Unification. (Yonhap)

