FM voices hope for envisioned Yoon-Biden-Kishida summit to serve as 'another turning point' in 3-way cooperation

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Park Jin on Thursday expressed hope for an envisioned trilateral summit between South Korea, the United States and Japan this year to serve as "another turning point" in three-way cooperation.

"I expect that the upcoming trilateral summit between South Korea, the United States and Japan, which will be held again soon at the invitation of the U.S., will become another turning point in the cooperation among the three countries," Park said in a keynote speech delivered at a peace forum co-hosted by Yonhap News Agency and the unification ministry in Seoul.



view larger image Foreign Minister Park Jin delivers a keynote address during a forum at a Seoul hotel on June 29, 2023, to discuss geopolitical situations on the Korean Peninsula, as the South Korea-U.S. alliance marks its 70th anniversary. The symposium was co-hosted by Yonhap News Agency and the Ministry of Unification. (Yonhap)

Park was referring to the invitation that U.S. President Joe Biden offered during a trilateral meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the margins of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, last month.

The minister stressed that cooperation between the three countries was also being strengthened to "effectively address not only the threat posed by North Korea but also regional and global challenges."

On the Seoul-Washington alliance, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, Park anticipated the scope of cooperation to expand further as the two countries work to establish an "open, mutually beneficial and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and international order."

Park praised Yoon's state visit to the U.S. in April as a significant occasion that "deeply ingrained the history and values of the alliance" and further deepened the personal trust between Yoon and Biden.

