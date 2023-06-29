The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday



Yoon vows to create bigger opportunities through S. Korea-U.S. alliance

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Thursday to create bigger opportunities for future generations by further supporting the South Korea-U.S. alliance.

Yoon made the remark in a speech read by Unification Minister Kwon Young-se at a peace symposium co-hosted by Yonhap News Agency and the unification ministry.



S. Korea, Japan agree to resume US$10 bln currency swap deal

SEOUL -- South Korea and Japan agreed to resume a US$10 billion currency swap deal, the finance ministry said Thursday, in the latest sign of a thaw in their economic relations.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho and his Japanese counterpart, Shunichi Suzuki, in Tokyo, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance. The ministerial meeting was the first of its kind since 2016.



U.S. ambassador calls alliance with S. Korea 'truly force for good around the world'

SEOUL -- U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg on Thursday vowed to strengthen the alliance between Seoul and Washington, stressing that their decadeslong alliance is "truly a force for good around the world."

Goldberg made the remarks during an annual peace forum co-hosted by Yonhap News Agency and the unification ministry on the shifting geopolitical situation as the South Korea-U.S. alliance marks its 70th anniversary.



(LEAD) Fukushima radiation to have minimal impact on S. Korea's waters due to ocean currents: gov't

SEOUL -- South Korean shores will be little affected even if the radioactive water from Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant is released into the sea because ocean currents would carry it away, an official said Thursday.

Outlining several simulations conducted by scientists from both home and abroad, Park Ku-yeon, the first deputy chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, said it would take approximately 10 years for the discharged contaminated water to reach South Korean waters.



Football player Hwang Ui-jo denies illegal acts, vows to fight rumor spreaders

SEOUL -- Embroiled in a sex scandal launched by a recent social media posting, South Korean football player Hwang Ui-jo on Thursday denied any illegal acts on his part.

The national team forward also threatened to take legal action against those who have been spreading rumors online.



Charges against suspect in newborns' deaths changed from infanticide to murder

SUWON -- A mother arrested for killing her two newborn babies and storing their bodies in a home refrigerator is expected to receive a heavier punishment than expected, as police decided Thursday to apply murder charges to her instead of infanticide charges.

The woman in her 30s was apprehended about a week ago for strangling her two babies to death shortly after their births in 2018 and 2019, respectively, and keeping their bodies in a fridge in her apartment in Suwon, 30 kilometers south of Seoul. A court issued an arrest warrant for her on charges of infanticide last Friday.



Assembly speaker stresses 'wise national strategy' to counter geopolitical tensions at Yonhap peace forum

SEOUL -- South Korea should devise a "wise national strategy" based on a strong alliance with the United States in the face of intensifying geopolitical tensions, National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo said Thursday.

Kim made the remark during an annual peace symposium organized by Yonhap News Agency and co-hosted by the unification ministry to discuss pending geopolitical issues on the occasion of the 70th year of alliance between Seoul and Washington.



Construction orders to drop 12.3 pct in 2023: analyst

SEOUL -- Construction orders in South Korea are likely to fall about 12 percent on-year in 2023 due to sluggish private and government sectors, an expert forecast Thursday.

Local builders' orders are likely to shrink 12.3 percent from a year earlier to 201 trillion won (US$153 billion) this year, Park Hyeong-ryeol, vice president of Blitz Asset Management, told a seminar hosted by the Korea Federation of Construction Contractors.



S. Korea to offer US$1 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine over dam destruction

SEOUL -- South Korea plans to offer humanitarian aid worth US$1 million to Ukraine to assist the country's people affected by the catastrophic destruction of a dam earlier this month, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.

"The government has been providing ongoing support for the Ukrainian citizens suffering from the war, and it has decided to provide additional aid considering the urgent humanitarian needs resulting from the dam destruction," Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson for the ministry, told a regular press briefing.



Seoul shares fall for 3rd day on Powell rate hike remarks; Korean won dips

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks fell for the third day in a row Thursday, as investors digested U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks reaffirming more interest rate hikes ahead. The local currency dipped against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) sank 14.17 points, or 0.55 percent, to close at 2,550.02. Trading volume was moderate at 591.9 million shares worth 8.65 trillion won (US$6.56 billion), with decliners far outnumbering gainers 737 to 161.

