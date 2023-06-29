Yoon's office welcomes S. Korea-Japan currency swap deal

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol welcomed the resumption of a currency swap deal between South Korea and Japan on Thursday, saying it shows the two countries' relationship is improving also in the financial sphere.

The US$10 billion currency swap deal was agreed between Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho and his Japanese counterpart, Shunichi Suzuki, in Tokyo earlier in the day, restoring an arrangement that was terminated in 2015 amid strained bilateral ties.

"The resumption of the South Korea-Japan currency swap is meaningful progress that shows the bilateral relationship, which has quickly recovered in the security and industry sectors following the South Korea-Japan summit in March, is also being restored in the financial cooperation sector," presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said during a press briefing.

Lee also said the agreement signifies the extension of advanced economies' foreign exchange liquidity safety net to South Korea's foreign exchange market.



view larger image Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon gives a press briefing at the presidential office in Seoul on June 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)