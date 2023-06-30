SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 30.



Korean-language dailies

-- Lee Dong-gwan's office for press affairs behind 'expulsion of Myungjin' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Semiconductor industry excited about view that it has bottomed out (Kookmin Daily)

-- 5 presidential secretaries from Yongsan become vice ministers, signaling Yoon's direct control of gov't (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon's confidants take front seats, expected to hold firmer grip (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Heavyweight vice ministers' take front seats, ordered to fight 'cartel of interests' (Segye Times)

-- Sons of Park Chung-hee, YS, DJ gather at Rhee Syng-man memorial hall (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Presidential office to look into suspicions surrounding personnel affairs (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Right-wing, prosecution officials for ministers; confidants for vice ministers (Hankyoreh)

-- Will 'ghost babies' disappear when new system put in place? (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Investment immigration to become harder amid foreigners' misuse of medical system (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Memory chips are on road to recovery' (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Companies questioned about role in Saudi project (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Yoon replaces unification minister, 12 vice ministers in 1st reshuffle (Korea Herald)

-- Yoon names new unification minister in Cabinet reshuffle (Korea Times)

