Padres' Kim Ha-seong belts solo shot; Bae Ji-hwan, Pirates sweep series

SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres has won the battle but lost the war to a fellow South Korean player.

Kim smacked a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Thursday (local time). However, the Pirates, featuring their own South Korean player in infielder Bae Ji-hwan, won the game 5-4 to complete a three-game sweep of the Padres.



Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres celebrates with teammate Manny Machado after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the top of the fourth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on June 29, 2023.

Kim, after batting leadoff in the past several games, hit out of the seventh spot in this game, and went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Bae, who also batted seventh, went 0-for-2.

Kim put the Padres on the board with a sacrifice fly off starter Luis L. Ortiz in the top of the second.

Then with the Padres up 3-0 in the top of the fourth, Kim added to that lead by taking Ortiz to left center field for a solo homer.

It was Kim's ninth long ball of the season, and his fourth in the past seven games.

Kim hit a double in the eighth inning for his 15th multihit game of 2023. He is now batting .258/.344/.411 with nine homers and 30 RBIs in 77 games this year.



Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the top of the fourth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on June 29, 2023.

Bae, on the other hand, struck out in both of his trips to the plate, and was lifted for pinch hitter Rodolfo Castro to begin the seventh.

Bae has now gone hitless in 10 straight games and has seen his batting average fall from .269 to .237 in that stretch.

In this three-game set, Kim went 5-for-13 with a homer and four RBIs, while Bae was 0-for-4.

But the Pirates won all three games. After taking the first two games by 9-4 and 7-1, the Pirates completed their comeback in Thursday's finale with a three-run seventh.



Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Bae Ji-hwan throws to first base to complete a double play against the San Diego Padres during a Major League Baseball regular season game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on June 27, 2023.

