S. Korea, Slovenia seek stronger ties in EVs, logistics

SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Slovenia discussed ways Friday to enhance bilateral cooperation on electric vehicles (EVs), logistics and advanced industries, Seoul's industry ministry said.

During the meeting with Slovenia's economic minister, Matjaz Han, in Seoul, Seoul's Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun pointed to the recent growth in the EV market in the European nation and voiced expectations for stronger ties in the related sectors, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Ahn also asked for Slovenia's effort to address the difficulties of South Korean auto and auto part exporters using the port of Koper due to the recent increase in cargo volume there.

Ahn sought Slovenia's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan, the ministry said.

Han said his nation wants to further strengthen the relationship with South Korea regarding EVs and other industry sectors, it added.



