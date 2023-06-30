Hyundai Rotem wins 1.2 tln won railway train deal in Australia

SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Rotem Co., a South Korean railway system and plant equipment maker, said Friday it has received a 1.2 trillion-won (US$910 million) order for railway trains in Australia.

Australian railway company Downer signed the railway train deal with Queensland, Australia's second-largest state, and Downer subcontracted the project to Hyundai Rotem, the company said in a statement.

The Queensland state government pushes the Queensland Train Manufacturing Program to meet a rising demand for rail transportation and to promote the local manufacturing industry in the coming 10 years, it said.

Hyundai Rotem said it plans to deliver railway trains to Queensland from the end of 2026 through 2032.



view larger image This computer graphic image provided by Hyundai Rotem shows a railway train to be delivered to Queensland from 2026. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



