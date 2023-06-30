SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

S. Korea asks Pyongyang to give prior notice on border dam discharge

SEOUL -- South Korea requested North Korea on Friday to give prior notice should it release water from dams near their border to minimize damage from heavy rains.

Seoul's unification ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, made the official request in a statement released to reporters as downpours have pounded the Korean Peninsula this week.



(LEAD) Unification minister nominee calls for 'selective' review of inter-Korean agreements

SEOUL -- Kim Yung-ho, the nominee for South Korea's unification minister, said Friday the government needs to "selectively" review whether to honor existing inter-Korean agreements, depending on North Korea's behavior.

Kim, a professor known for his hard-line stance toward the North, said the government may need to reconsider the inter-Korean military accord signed on Sept. 19, 2018, if the North continues to violate it with high-intensity provocations.



Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang

SEOUL -- The chief of South Korea's Hyundai Group has sought to visit North Korea's Mount Kumgang in August to hold a memorial service for her late husband and former chairman of the group, an official at Seoul's unification ministry said Friday.

Hyun Jeong-eun, chairwoman of Hyundai Group, which had run sightseeing programs to the North Korean mountain, held a memorial service for late former chairman, Chung Mong-hun at Mount Kumgang in 2018 when the group marked the 15th anniversary of Chung's death.



Defector group sends propaganda leaflets to N. Korea on Korean War anniversary

SEOUL -- A North Korean defectors' group said Monday it has sent anti-Pyongyang leaflets and medicine by balloons to the North, as they marked the 73rd anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War.

Park Sang-hak, head of the Fighters for a Free North Korea (FFNK), told Yonhap News Agency that the organization sent 20 balloons carrying some 200,000 leaflets, 10,000 face masks, Tylenol pills and booklets from Gimpo, west of Seoul, at 10 p.m. on Sunday.

