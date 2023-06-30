The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



------------------

(LEAD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns

SEOUL -- The National Assembly passed a bill requiring medical institutions to report the births of newborns to local governments Friday, after two unregistered babies were found dead in a refrigerator last week.

The revision to the Act on Registration of Family Relations came amid public outrage over shocking revelations that a woman in her 30s allegedly strangled her two babies to death shortly after their births in 2018 and 2019, respectively, and kept their bodies in a home refrigerator.



------------------

S. Korea, U.S. stage combined air drills, involving B-52H strategic bomber

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States conducted combined air drills, involving at least one U.S. B-52H strategic bomber, over the Korean Peninsula on Friday in a show of the allies' "firm" determination to reinforce deterrence, Seoul's defense ministry said.

The drills came two weeks after the USS Michigan, a nuclear-powered guided missile submarine (SSGN), visited South Korea in line with the U.S.' pledge to enhance the "regular visibility" of strategic assets to the peninsula for defense against evolving North Korean threats.



------------------

Yoon to name new broadcasting watchdog chief, industry minister in mid-July: source

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to carry out an additional Cabinet reshuffle in the middle of next month that could affect the industry minister and the chief of the state broadcasting watchdog, an official said Friday.

In his first Cabinet reshuffle since taking office, Yoon on Thursday named a new unification minister and an Olympic weightlifting gold medalist for vice culture minister in a shakeup that also affected one other ministerial post and 11 other vice ministers.



------------------

S. Korea asks Pyongyang to give prior notice on border dam discharge

SEOUL -- South Korea requested North Korea on Friday to give prior notice should it release water from dams near their border to minimize damage from heavy rains.

Seoul's unification ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, made the official request in a statement released to reporters as downpours have pounded the Korean Peninsula this week.



------------------

S. Korea to issue yen-denominated FX stabilization bonds this year: Choo

SEJONG -- South Korean Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said Friday the country plans to issue yen-denominated foreign exchange stabilization bonds this year in line with its efforts to expand economic ties with Japan.

Choo announced the plan during his meeting with officials from 10 Japanese financial firms, including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., Mizuho Financial Group and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation in Tokyo, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said.



------------------

(LEAD) S. Korea, Japan seek stronger ties on broader trade issues after 'white list' reinstatement

SEOUL -- South Korea and Japan agreed Friday to work more closely together on a wider range of multilateral trade issues based on a recent thaw in the bilateral ties, Seoul's industry ministry said.

The agreement was made during a meeting between South Korea's Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun and Hirai Hirohide, vice minister for international affairs at Japan's trade ministry, in Seoul, following Japan's decision to redesignate South Korea as a "Group A" nation, or a white-listed country of trusted trading partners, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



------------------

Hyundai Rotem wins 1.2 tln won railway train deal in Australia

SEOUL -- Hyundai Rotem Co., a South Korean railway system and plant equipment maker, said Friday it has received a 1.2 trillion-won (US$910 million) order for railway trains in Australia.

Australian railway company Downer signed the railway train deal with Queensland, Australia's second-largest state, and Downer subcontracted the project to Hyundai Rotem, the company said in a statement.



------------------

S. Korean industry chief discusses energy security with U.S. congressional delegation

SEOUL -- South Korea's industry chief met with a visiting U.S. congressional delegation Friday and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation on nuclear power generation, natural gas, and the overall industry, the industry ministry said.

The bipartisan delegation involves Energy, Climate, and Grid Security Subcommittee Chair Jeff Duncan and four other members -- Tim Walberg, Debbie Lesko, Randy Weber and Scott Peters -- according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

(END)