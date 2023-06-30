S. Korean, Slovenian FMs discuss cooperation in nuclear energy, science technology

SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Slovenia held consultations Friday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties in areas of nuclear power plants and science technology, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

During their talks held in Seoul, Foreign Minister Park Jin and his Slovenian counterpart, Tanja Fajon, agreed to broaden shipping and logistics cooperation, highlighting an agreement signed between South Korea's port city of Busan and the Slovenian port of Koper earlier this month.

Park also asked for Slovenia's support in South Korean companies' business endeavors in Slovenia, including their bid to participate in the construction of a new unit in the country's Krsko nuclear power plant.

Further, Park highlighted South Korea's recent election to the United Nations Security Council for the 2024-25 term as a nonpermanent member, and asked for Slovenia to join international efforts against North Korea's evolving missile and nuclear threats.

Fajon expressed hopes for strengthened bilateral cooperation in areas of digital, automobiles and advanced technologies, the ministry said.



view larger image South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (R) poses for a photo with his Slovenian counterpart, Tanja Fajon, prior to their talks at the foreign ministry in Seoul on June 30, 2023. (Yonhap)

