S. Korea under 1st heat wave advisory of year

11:02 July 01, 2023

SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- The first heat wave advisory of the year was issued for most South Korean regions Saturday, after heavy rains earlier this week.

The advisory took effect across the country at 10 a.m., according to the country's state weather agency.

A heat wave advisory is issued when the highest perceived temperature is expected to be 33 C or higher for two or more consecutive days or when significant damage is expected due to a sudden increase in perceived temperature or prolonged heat wave conditions.

Heat wave warnings were also issued for the Seoul metropolitan area, some regions in Gyeonggi Province and the central peninsula. A heat wave warning is issued when the highest perceived temperature is expected to be 35 C or higher.

