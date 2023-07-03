Delinquency ratio on bank loans inches up in April

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency ratio on loans extended by banks in South Korea edged up in April from a month earlier, preliminary data showed Monday.
The delinquency ratio on banks' won-denominated loans came to 0.37 percent as of end-April, up 0.04 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
The figure was up 0.14 percentage point from a year earlier.
The ratio of newly overdue loans in April was 0.08 percent, unchanged from March.
The delinquency ratio for corporate loans rose 0.04 percentage point on-month to 0.39 percent in April, while the figure for households went up 0.03 percentage point on-month to 0.34 percent.
The FSS said the banks' delinquency ratio is showing an upward trend after hitting a record low in June of last year as global economies have been working to normalize their monetary policies to the pre-pandemic level.
"Banks are continuing to maintain sound asset quality," the FSS said, noting that the delinquency ratio for April is lower than the figure tallied in January 2020.
