Moon apparently refutes Yoon's use of expression 'anti-state forces'

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- Former President Moon Jae-in said Monday there are still many people who have not escaped from the Cold War mentality, in an apparent rebuttal against President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent denunciation of "anti-state forces" during the previous government.

Moon made the remarks in a Facebook post, saying, "I think about how different the inter-Korean relations, security situation and even the economy would have been if successive governments had been consistent in their policies for peace."

The post is seen as indirect criticism of Yoon's apparent reference to the preceding administration and its North Korea policy as anti-state forces.

Yoon said in a public address last Wednesday that anti-state forces with a distorted view of history had significantly undermined South Korea's security by begging for the lifting of U.N. sanctions on North Korea and pushing for an end-of-war declaration with Pyongyang.

Moon went on to say that previous governments that established diplomatic ties with communist countries and signed agreements with Pyongyang made progress in inter-Korean relations, diplomacy and national income. During other governments, however, the exact opposite had happened and peace was jeopardized, he noted.



