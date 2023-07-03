The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday



------------------

(LEAD) Biggest umbrella labor group goes on 2-week general strike

(ATTN: RECASTS headline; UPDATES throughout; CHANGES photo)

SEOUL -- The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), South Korea's largest umbrella labor group, launched a two-week general strike Monday to protest the Yoon Suk Yeol government's labor policies.

Yang Kyung-soo, the chairman of the KCTU, declared the start of the walkout under the slogan, "Down with the Yoon Suk Yeol government," in a press conference in front of the presidential office.



------------------

(2nd LD) Additional 582.4 bln won in gov't funds illegally used for renewable energy under Moon gov't

(ATTN: RECASTS headline; UPDATES with more info in para 13)

SEOUL -- Government funds amounting to 582.4 billion won (US$442.2 million) were additionally found to have been illegally or wrongfully used in renewable energy projects, including the installation of solar panels, during the previous Moon Jae-in administration, officials said Monday.

The Office for Government Policy Coordination under the Prime Minister's Office announced that a nationwide investigation has identified an additional 5,359 cases of irregularities in the spending of government energy funds between 2019 and 2021.



------------------

S. Korea shows signs of recovery in major economic indicators: Choo

SEOUL -- South Korea will make efforts to promptly achieve a rebound in its economy as the country is showing signs of recovery in key indicators, including industrial output and exports, the finance minister said Monday.

The remark came after the government's data showed Asia's No. 4 economy's industrial output rose 1.3 percent in May from a month earlier, with retail sales and facility investment gaining ground as well.



------------------

Yonhap publishes English almanac summarizing key 2022 events in S. Korea

SEOUL -- Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's primary wire service, published an English-language almanac Monday, summarizing the main events and issues of 2022.

"Korea Annual 2023," the only English-language yearbook published in South Korea, chronicles last year's major news stories in numerous fields, such as politics, economics, society, culture and sports.



------------------

Moon apparently refutes Yoon's use of expression 'anti-state forces'

SEOUL -- Former President Moon Jae-in said Monday there are still many people who have not escaped from the Cold War mentality, in an apparent rebuttal against President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent denunciation of "anti-state forces" during the previous government.

Moon made the remarks in a Facebook post, saying, "I think about how different the inter-Korean relations, security situation and even the economy would have been if successive governments had been consistent in their policies for peace."



------------------

Court hearing held on arrest warrant sought for ex-aide to former DP leader Song

SEOUL -- A Seoul court held a hearing Monday to decide whether to issue a warrant to arrest a former aide to Song Young-gil, a former leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), in connection with a cash-for-vote scandal involving the party's 2021 leadership election.

The scandal centers on allegations that Song's campaign distributed cash envelopes totaling 94 million won (US$71,597) to as many as 20 DP lawmakers and other party members in the runup to the party's leadership election in May 2021, which he ultimately won.





(END)